Venucia Big V DD-i super hybrid will be launched on July 8, with a comprehensive battery life of 1132km_TOM Automobile

recent news,Venucia Big V DD-i Super HybridIt will be officially listed on July 8, and the official has previously announced itsThe pre-sale price range is 130,000-142,000 yuan. The new car is positioned as a compact SUV, and it is the first model under Venucia to apply DD-i super-hybrid technology. The new car will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of a 1.5T four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine and an electric motor.The comprehensive cruising range can reach 1132km。

In terms of appearance, the Venucia VDD-i super-hybrid adopts the Aurora leaping front face shape, adopts a straight waterfall V-shaped center grille design, and is matched with slender and slender headlights on both sides, which looks more fashionable and technological than the fuel version. It is worth mentioning that the big V DD-i super hybrid has launched personalized car colors such as “not burnt green”, “not afraid of black”, “very white” and “wow gray”.

The design of the side of the body is similar to that of the fuel version. The front and rear side fenders are slightly wider than the body, and the waistline runs from the headlights to the taillights. The concave rib design under the door is full of strength. In terms of body size, referring to the fuel version, the length, width and height of the new car are 4562/1917/1625mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2700mm.

The rear part of the car is equipped with a roof spoiler, while the taillight group adopts a blackened penetrating design, and its internal light sources are arranged in a longitudinal arrangement, which is highly recognizable when lit. In addition, the inward folding line design on the rear tailgate and the penetrating taillights not only increase the horizontal visual width of the rear part of the car, but also bring a strong sense of hierarchy to the rear part of the car.

The interior part adopts two-color interior, and the central control adopts a dual-screen design of 12.3-inch instrument + 12.3-inch central control screen. At the same time, the physical buttons are greatly reduced. Basically, there is only a row of chrome-plated buttons under the air outlet of the air conditioner. , so the whole is also very simple. In terms of configuration, the new car is equipped with Venucia’s latest generation UI&UX intelligent networking system, which provides functions such as real-time road conditions, full-time online navigation, and dual-sound zone voice recognition system. In addition, the super-hybrid big V cancels the one-button start button, and realizes the sensorless start through the main driving ODS function.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system composed of a 1.5T turbocharged gasoline engine and an electric motor. Its comprehensive fuel consumption is 0.85L/100km, and the feed fuel consumption is 4.3L/100km. It is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 18.4kWh and has a pure electric cruising range of 110km. , the maximum cruising range is 1132 kilometers, and the 0-100km/h acceleration takes 7.8 seconds.

