Home » Venus influencer: Sgarbi attacks, irony Ferragni. And Santanchè…
Business

Venus influencer: Sgarbi attacks, irony Ferragni. And Santanchè…

by admin
Venus influencer: Sgarbi attacks, irony Ferragni. And Santanchè…

Chiara Ferragni (Instagram)

Venere influencer, Daniela Santanché: we have updated it to the present day

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, defends the communication campaign to relaunch Italy internationally with the creation of an influencer inspired by Botticelli’s Venus. “We did an analysis on the most iconic and well-known character in the world and it turned out to be Botticelli’s Venus and we updated it to the present day,” he told Radio Deejay.

Venus influencer, Vittorio Sgarbi: stuff from Ferragni

The Undersecretary for Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, was critical despite being part of the government. “Botticelli’s Venus depicted as a girl traveling between a taste of pizza by the lake and a visit to the Colosseum in shorts. They disguised her as a cyclist and in a miniskirt: Ferragni stuff,” wrote Sgarbi.

Venere influencer, the funny post by Chiara Ferragni

The entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni intervened on the controversy with an Instagram story in which she compared a famous photo of hers from 2020 and an image of the ‘digital’ Venus. Very similar.

ferragni venus influencerChiara Ferragni (Instagram chiaraferragni)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ningde era "mid-term exam" scores are explained in detail, these two major businesses and one indicator are worth paying attention to | See Zhi Institute-Wall Street Insights

You may also like

This controversial billionaire owns the Coachella festival

This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Investor with millions in sales advises 6 tips...

Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a...

The pizzeria with the stolen food. Two reported...

Greensill Bank: Insolvency administrator should get 250 million...

Mourinho pinches and Cassano replies: “He only has...

ETF calculator: That’s how much you earn with...

Ethnic substitution, one Italian out of two stays...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy