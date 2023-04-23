Venus influencer: Sgarbi attacks, irony Ferragni. And Santanchè…

Venere influencer, Daniela Santanché: we have updated it to the present day

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, defends the communication campaign to relaunch Italy internationally with the creation of an influencer inspired by Botticelli’s Venus. “We did an analysis on the most iconic and well-known character in the world and it turned out to be Botticelli’s Venus and we updated it to the present day,” he told Radio Deejay.

Venus influencer, Vittorio Sgarbi: stuff from Ferragni

The Undersecretary for Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, was critical despite being part of the government. “Botticelli’s Venus depicted as a girl traveling between a taste of pizza by the lake and a visit to the Colosseum in shorts. They disguised her as a cyclist and in a miniskirt: Ferragni stuff,” wrote Sgarbi.

Botticelli’s “Venus” depicted as a girl traveling between a taste of pizza by the lake and a visit to the Colosseum in shorts.

They disguised her as a cyclist and in a miniskirt: Ferragni stuff. @stampasgarbi pic.twitter.com/jkZr49BiPI — Vittorio Sgarbi (@VittorioSgarbi) April 22, 2023

Venere influencer, the funny post by Chiara Ferragni

The entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni intervened on the controversy with an Instagram story in which she compared a famous photo of hers from 2020 and an image of the ‘digital’ Venus. Very similar.

Chiara Ferragni (Instagram chiaraferragni)

