Italy and some Eastern European countries are taking part in Germany’s blockade against the planned phasing out of combustion engines. Together with Transport Minister Wissing, you are calling for the possibility of operating combustion engines with synthetic, climate-neutral fuels from 2035.

Cars with combustion engines should be over from 2035. There is resistance to this from the finance and transport ministries. The ban on new oil and gas heating systems is also a bone of contention in the traffic light coalition. “There is no broad solidarity sought,” said Andreas Jung (CDU), deputy Union faction leader.

DGermany has forged a blockade alliance with Italy and a number of Eastern European countries against the planned end of combustion engines from 2035. The EU Commission now needs an answer as to how climate-neutral cars can continue to be operated in a technology-neutral manner, said Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) after a meeting with his counterparts on Monday evening in Strasbourg.

“We want to see something concrete, so we agree with others on that.” Wissing said that skepticism about the combustion engine was shared among others by Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic. Wissing said they wanted a separate category of combustion cars that could run on synthetic, climate-neutral fuels. These should also be permitted after 2035.

The alliance of states can stop the already largely unified phase-out of the combustion engine, which has already been decided by the EU Parliament. The European Parliament, the EU Commission and the Member States had already agreed last year to phase out combustion engines for passenger cars from 2035. At Germany’s insistence, the non-binding request to the EU Commission to examine options for the use of synthetic fuels was added.

“The only thing we think is wrong is a ban on the combustion engine”

With these, internal combustion engines could continue to be operated. However, it is clear from this “Recital” that this can no longer apply to newly registered passenger cars from 2035 onwards. Wissing is now demanding that the Commission commit itself to synthetic fuels before the formal state decision is made and not just rely on electric mobility.

“Therefore, the matter is not ready for approval for us,” said Wissing. He would have been happy if the EU Commission had taken part in the talks right away. “We only think it’s wrong to ban the combustion engine if you can run it in a climate-neutral manner.”

Actually, the formal decision as part of the “Fit-for-55” climate protection program should be made this week. Then the environment ministers of the states that are actually in charge meet. Germany’s Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) supports the original decision. However, if the federal government does not agree, it must abstain from voting in Brussels. This is then equivalent to a no and thus to a blockage.

