Business

“If we do that, we will announce strikes in good time. Of course we dovetail with Verdi. We don’t want competition on the backs of the employees, but good wages for all employees in the mobility industry,” said the deputy chairwoman of the EVG, Cosima Ingenschay, to the newspaper. When asked, Verdi would neither confirm nor deny the strike plans. According to the newspaper, the train is already working on emergency plans for the day. If such a warning strike were to take place in the mobility sector, not only Deutsche Bahn would be affected, but also local public transport, airports and the federal highway company.

