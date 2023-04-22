Verdi calls for a warning strike at BER: No planes will take off on Monday

There will be massive restrictions at BER Airport on Monday: the Verdi trade union has called on employees in the aviation security area, in passenger control and in personnel and goods control to go on a warning strike.

No planes will take off from Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) on Monday. The airport announced on Saturday. The background is that the Verdi union called for a warning strike at BER on Monday. Arrivals could also be affected, the respective airline decides on this, said an airport spokesman. Passengers are asked to contact the airlines regularly for information about their trips over the next few days. According to Verdi, the walkout of employees in the aviation security area, in passenger control and in personnel and goods control begins at 3.30 a.m. and ends at midnight.

Verdi wants to increase the pressure on employers in negotiations for employees in the aviation security sector. The union has been negotiating with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for some time about surcharges for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work as well as regulations on overtime pay for security and service staff. “We once again urge the BDLS to submit a negotiable offer on April 27th and 28th and not to play for time, otherwise there is a risk of further strikes in air traffic in May and at Whitsun,” said Wolfgang Piep

It is the third major warning strike this year at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. As early as March 13, a work stoppage prevented all departures, the background at that time was also the negotiations about surcharges for security personnel. During a warning strike on January 25, Verdi paralyzed all commercial air traffic. At that time, employees of the airport company and the ground handling services went down with the security personnel. In the meantime, collective agreements have been concluded for these two groups. Verdi already struck at other airports in Germany on Thursday and Friday, for example in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn, as well as in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden on Friday. The warning strikes led to numerous flight cancellations. There was still a strike at Baden Airport on Saturday. At the airports in Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn, operations were almost normal again on Saturday after the two days of warning strikes.

Broadcast: rbb24 evening show, April 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m



