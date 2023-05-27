Verdi, IG Bau and Co.: Germany’s trade unions are registering a large number of members

DGermany’s trade unions are currently registering a large number of new members. This was the result of a survey by WELT AM SONNTAG among the eight trade unions that are organized in the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

According to this, Verdi has received the greatest increase with around 100,000 registrations since the beginning of the year – that is “more than ever before in such a period of time”. After deducting the departures, a clear positive balance remains. “Participation in the collective bargaining rounds is higher than it has been for many years,” says Verdi chairman Frank Werneke.

“The additions are remarkable, but the question remains as to how sustainable the development is,” says Hagen Lesch from the German Economic Institute (IW). Because the number of resignations is still high – also because many members exceeded retirement age have. Whether there will be a membership plus at the end of the year is an open question.

For example, the IGBCE gained 23 percent more new members in 2022 than in 2021. However, due to the “demographic burden”, the number of members has fallen slightly. “We do a good job, we provide security and we offer protection. The employees see that too,” says board member Francesco Grioli.

IG Bau reports a “balanced balance sheet”. Many people are becoming “aware again of how important trade unions are: increasing working hours, digitization and transformation processes need support, education and protection,” says Chairman Robert Feiger.

While the union Food-Genuss-Gaststätten (NGG) recorded “significant growth”, the union Education and Science (GEW) faced 6600 newcomers and 5500 resignations in the first quarter.

In general, the year 2023 will be associated with upheavals for the trade unions. The calls last year to take to the streets in the wake of the high inflation were only met with restraint. But now the collective bargaining rounds are mobilizing tens of thousands of workers.

The role of Verdi and Co. is becoming more important again after the little visible Corona years. With Yasmin Fahimi, who has been DGB boss for around a year, the umbrella organization of the trade unions has once again become more politically colored. The 55-year-old is more present and offends more often than her predecessor, Reiner Hoffmann, who many perceived as a bit boring.

And the influence of the trade unions goes far beyond mere collective bargaining. especially the IG Metall fuels the debate about a four-day week. A change is now imminent at the head of Germany’s largest trade union.

The 67-year-old chairman, Jörg Hofmann, is in the last few weeks of his term of office, and will be succeeded in autumn by the trained foreign language correspondent and sociologist Christiane Benner. The first woman at the head of the powerful union is tantamount to a turning point, as IG Metall is traditionally considered a “men’s shop”.

It is an open secret among trade unionists that Noch-Boss Hofmann actually wanted a different successor – for example, the Baden-Württemberg IG Metall district manager Roman Zitzelsberger. A dual leadership was also discussed internally, but in the end Benner prevailed alone. Looking at her CV, the 55-year-old actually differs little from male colleagues and competitors.

Benner is a member of the SPD, which is almost part of the job description for many union executives, and sits on the supervisory board of Conti and BMW. She has been an executive board member since 2011 and deputy chairwoman since 2015. Politically, Benner, like Fahimi, belongs to the left wing of the SPD. In the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” she announced that she “wanted to step on the toes” of the traffic light coalition and called for a higher top tax rate.

The outgoing IG Metall boss Jörg Hofmann also believes that the high-profile strikes will fuel the influx of members. With 2.1 million members, his union recorded a drop of one percent last year – at the same time, the highest number since 2018 was reached with 117,000 new members.

“We gain thousands of new members every month,” says Hofmann. “We attribute this positive development to our 2022 collective bargaining round, in which we succeeded in intensively involving the employees, mobilizing the workforce on a large scale and ultimately achieving a good result.”

And the unions desperately need new members. The recent influx should not hide the fact that Verdi and Co. have left in droves in a long-term comparison. According to the IW, in 2021 only every sixth employee was a member of a union. And from 1980 to 2018, unionized workers even halved. In addition, just 15 percent of employees under the age of 30 are also union members – at the same time 21 percent are 50 years of age or older. “The unions have a serious future problem,” says IW tariff expert Carolin Fulda.

Desperation drives union members into arms

In the difficult economic situation, however, the trade unions could continue to benefit. “In view of the record inflation, the economic pressure for many people is currently greater than in the past,” says NGG Chairman Guido Zeitler. The coverage of the strikes, and the wage increases achieved, aroused “the desire to also take action”.

Zeitler gives as an example the confectionery industry; in companies will call for strikes in which there have been no walkouts for decades. “People’s wallets are on fire, they can’t wait to put on their strike vests.”

