In the collective bargaining conflict in the public sector, the Verdi union has announced further warning strikes for the new week.

New warning strike week in Bavaria: clinics, garbage disposal, day care centers

The staff of hospitals and municipal utilities, as well as some street cleaning and garbage disposal staff, have been called to walkouts. This was announced by the Bavarian Verdi district association in Munich. On International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, Verdi then calls for work stoppages in day-care centers and social institutions.

Augsburg: strikes in the city, public utilities and daycare centers

According to Verdi, the city’s employees in the departments of finance, schools and education, culture, security and order, sports and pools, economy and in the mayor’s department will stop working in Augsburg on Monday.

On Tuesday, the city of Augsburg, the supply division of Stadtwerke Augsburg and the main customs office will be on strike. There, all employees, trainees, interns and students are called upon to walk out. According to the union, the effects will be felt “from A for waste management to K for daycare to Z for customs”. From 10 a.m. there will also be a demonstration followed by a rally from the congress hall to the town hall square.

On Wednesday, the employees in the day care centers and in the social department of the city will stop working. On this day, the day-care centers in Untermeitingen, Gersthofen, Mering, Meitingen, Neusäß and at the Lebenshilfe in Landsberg are also called on to go on strike. The union asks for the understanding of parents, children and other people affected by the strike. The strikes would be announced in advance to allow those affected to prepare for the strikes.

Allgäu: Restrictions in winter service and social facilities

The Verdi services union is calling for warning strikes in the Allgäu on Tuesday and Wednesday. A central warning strike with a demonstration and rally will take place in Lindenberg in the district of Lindau on Tuesday. The civilian employees of the British military stationed in Sonthofen also take part in this. In addition, the warning strike could lead to restrictions in winter service. The demo starts at 10 a.m., followed by a rally in the town square.

On Wednesday there will be warning strikes in social institutions. According to the trade union, the focus in the Allgäu is on the area of ​​​​disabled and child and youth emergency aid. According to Verdi, there may be restrictions on self-help, but there are already talks about emergency services. Parents would be informed in good time in the event of strikes in daycare centers. A union spokesman told BR that they wanted to throw a spanner in the works, but were considerate of parents and those affected. A trade union rally will take place in Marktoberdorf in the Ostallgäu district from 10 a.m.

Lower Franconia: Hospital on Monday in emergency service

On Monday, Verdi called on the employees of the Aschaffenburg-Alzenau clinic to go on a all-day warning strike. As the hospital reports, an emergency service agreement was concluded between Verdi and the two hospital locations. This ensures that the care of emergency patients and the sensitive areas of the clinic is guaranteed at all times. These include the intensive care units, obstetrics, the children’s clinic and the oncology area.

“Although the emergency service agreement also ensures the care of patients on the wards, patients and relatives should be prepared for the fact that there may be impairments in hospital operations on Monday,” says the hospital’s press release. The same applies to the expected warning strike on March 14th and 15th.

Upper Palatinate: Further actions in Amberg and Regensburg

Verdi Oberpfalz announced further warning strikes for the public sector in Amberg for Monday. And on Wednesday, city facilities in Regensburg are to be struck again in all areas, including social and educational facilities (daycare centers) and garbage disposal.

According to a Verdi spokeswoman, no major warning strikes are planned for Lower Bavaria in the new week.

Verdi and dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more money

In the negotiations for the approximately 2.5 million employees in the public sector at federal and local level, the Verdi union and the civil servants’ association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month for a period of twelve months. No agreement was reached in the second round of negotiations. The unions had rejected an offer from the employers as insufficient. The offer includes, among other things, a pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling EUR 2,500.

There should be further warning strikes until the third round of negotiations with employers at the end of March.