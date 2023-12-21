Verdict on the Super League – European football: business as usual – or at a crossroads? -News

Contents

The football world is shocked by a ruling from Luxembourg. Experts disagree about the effects.

The judgment: UEFA and FIFA breached EU competition law when they blocked plans for the breakaway European Super League. The ECJ recorded this in a sensational ruling. What does this mean for football? Urs Scherrer, sports and club law specialist and long-time vice president of FC Zurich, made it clear when asked about the verdict: “This is a bomb and a historic thing.” Sports economist Marco Casanova from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), however, believes: “This is not a revolution.”

An attack on the status quo: The Champions League is the stage for the big names in the football world: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin. But it is UEFA that determines TV money and sponsorships. Association clauses make this possible. Only UEFA is allowed to organize transnational competitions in Europe. If you don’t act, you have to fear consequences. It was precisely on this point that the court took action and declared the threat of sanctions null and void. “This verdict is a declaration of war on UEFA,” said lawyer Scherrer.

A balance of interests: According to the judges, the criteria for Uefa and Fifa’s approval power must be inherent and proportional. In other words: They must benefit the welfare of football or the attractiveness of the sport for those watching. To what extent the planned Super League breaks with this is questionable. The initiators of the Super League have also always emphasized that they want to protect the existing national leagues. For example, they would play during the week and therefore would not affect league games on the weekend.

More about the planned Super League

Open box Close box

The drivers of a European Super League had sued against the unfair monopoly position of Uefa and Fifa after the resounding failure of its founding in April 2021, and a Madrid court referred the case to the ECJ. The sports marketing agency A22, behind which the remaining supporters Real Madrid and FC Barcelona stand, had joined the lawsuit and made another attempt with a changed concept.

Instead of a closed league of 20, 64 clubs will compete in three divisions with promotion and relegation. According to the sports marketing agency A22, there are no plans for permanent participants; eligibility to participate can only be obtained through the national leagues. Participating clubs would therefore have to remain part of the national competitions.

Shortly after the ECJ’s latest ruling, those responsible also announced that fans would be able to “follow all games live and free of charge via a new digital streaming platform,” according to the concrete Super League proposal. In addition to the competition for men, there will also be one for women. A total of 32 clubs will play in two leagues.

“The Super League will come,” Urs Scherrer is convinced. The clubs would be interested in being able to divide the money between themselves in the future and no longer be dependent on UEFA. Marco Casanova, on the other hand, rates the probability as low. “Uefa has already armed itself and begun to adapt its statutes and regulations.” In addition, she has already significantly increased the frequency of games in the Champions League and launched a new competition for the national teams, the Nations League. “Uefa is expanding more and more.”

The two-class society: Urs Scherrer does not accept the objection from opponents of the Super League project that solidarity between large and small clubs is at risk. “In the current system, clubs are repeatedly lured into a debt trap. At first there is the sweet treat of participating in the Champions League, but ultimately these dreams are dashed.” Mario Casanova is also clear: European club football has degenerated into a two-tier society. Even without a Super League, this development would continue: “The Champions League has announced reforms that will essentially make it a Super League itself.”

The next steps: In its ruling, the ECJ referred the case back to a Spanish court. However, sports lawyer Scherrer does not expect any adjustments. If Uefa and Fifa wanted to torpedo the verdict, they would have to present valid sporting or legal arguments. A game calendar that is too full would be one such argument. “But the sports associations have already set their own goals in this regard,” says Scherrer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in connection with the Club World Cup that the players had not yet reached their limits in terms of resilience. Marco Casanova, who does not believe that a private Super League will happen, sums it up more briefly: “Football is accelerating. There will be more and more games.”

Caption: A fan expresses his dissatisfaction with the planned European Super League (ESL) at an Arsenal FC game in the English Premier League. (Image: April 24, 2021) IMAGO/Adam Davy

Share this: Facebook

X

