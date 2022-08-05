Listen to the audio version of the article

The Veronafiere Group revises its turnover estimate for 2022 to 101 million euros, to pre-pandemic levels (it was 105.5 in 2019), after the last board of directors updated the budget forecasts relating to the second quarter of the year. The goal of exceeding 100 million at Group level (with EBITDA of 14.1%) is within reach even in the face of the difficulties associated with the two-month period, the machine downtime at the beginning of the year and the increase in operating and structural costs due to energy price increases.

Ebitda increase to 14.1%

The recovery at full capacity in the second quarter and the forecasts for the autumn show a consolidated turnover target up by 5.2 million compared to forecasts. The result of the overall performance makes it possible to recover the higher costs due to inflationary tensions, which lead to an increase in operating and overhead costs of approximately 2.9 million euros, and to increase the Group’s Ebitda from 12.6 to 14. , 1%.

The parent company Veronafiere did well

Positive trend also for the forecasts of the parent company Veronafiere Spa which expects to close the year with a turnover of 79.7 million euros, 2.2 million higher than the initial budget and with EBITDA improving, passing from the expected 8, 4 million euros (+ 10.9%) to 10.2 million, despite the increase in costs due to the repositioning of some exhibitions scheduled for January-February, two months still affected by the pandemic.

We are back to pre-pandemic levels

“The results confirm that Veronafiere has proved resilient, capable of planning its own restart, and envisage a 2022 with a turnover almost at a pre-pandemic level, even with the current inflationary and international tensions”, highlights Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere.

«We have returned to generating business for our customers and wealth for the territory. It is an important result, which rewards the efforts of everyone, even of the employees who have been at the forefront to overcome the severe crisis caused by the pandemic period. If there are no other unforeseen events of an exogenous nature during the year, we should close with turnover levels very close to those of 2019 and we are ready to intercept the resumption of activity on the international markets that we preside with the investee companies, first and foremost. Veronafiere Asia and Veronafiere do Brasil », underlines the managing director, Maurizio Danese.