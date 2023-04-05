Listen to the audio version of the article

Versalis attempts the lunge on Novamont. Eni’s chemical company which already holds 36% of the company led by Catia Bastioli announced in a concise note that it is in the final stage of exclusive negotiations for the purchase of the entire share package of the company. Versalis is negotiating the transaction with the other significant shareholder of Novamont: Mater-Bi, a company controlled by Investitori Associati II and NB Renaissance, which owns the remaining 64% of the share capital.

The profile of the two companies

Novamont is one of the leading international companies in the field of chemistry from renewable sources, particularly in the field of biodegradable and compostable bioplastics. Versalis is the first Italian chemical company and an international leader, whose strategy is strongly aimed at the specialization of the portfolio also through chemistry from renewable sources.

The ratio of the operation

The operation thus strengthens the presence of Eni’s arm in green chemicals and consolidates a relationship that was already very solid even before the latest move. In fact, as it will be recalled, a year ago the two companies had in fact strengthened the already existing axis to strengthen synergies in a key sector for the ecological transition such as that of green chemistry. And they had also reconfirmed their commitment to Matrìca – the joint venture set up in 2011 between Versalis and Novamont in Porto Torres and specialized in the production of bio-products from renewable sources – with the aim of enhancing technologies and production assets for the full development of products, also in integrated supply chains with the two companies, in the reference markets, focusing on their development and growth.

The redefinition of the agreements between the partners a year ago

Precisely on that occasion, the agreements between the shareholders with Versalis had then been redefined, which had thus decided to increase its stake in Novamont from 25% to 35%, while Mater Bi had settled at 65%.