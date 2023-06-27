Vertiv’s prefabricated modular solutions can be changed on demand, one step faster! -Qianlong Net China Capital Net

Source title: Vertiv’s prefabricated modular solutions can be changed on demand, one step faster!

When the market is unpredictable and the future is full of uncertainty, your business needs may also need to change accordingly. Maintaining flexibility and high elasticity can help you quickly adjust and respond quickly, which is the key to ensuring that your business can stand out in the fiercely competitive market. In the face of data center construction, you have another highly flexible option, which is enough for you to find certainty in the uncertainty of the future: change with demand, one step faster! Let your equipment keep up with the pace of future business development~

Vertiv’s prefabricated modular solutions are built and changed on demand, one-stop integrated power supply and distribution, thermal management and infrastructure management, supporting today’s growing mobile, cloud and edge computing markets, Providing protection and optimization for the key infrastructure of data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities can not only effectively avoid the waste of initial investment, but also meet the various needs of future capacity expansion, flexible configuration and rapid delivery.

Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Yunrui’s bright advantages are the first to look:

Change on demand – flexible adjustment

Business growth elasticity: scalability, on-demand expansion

Flexible site construction: only one piece of flat land is needed to build; it can be stacked in multiple layers to make full use of valuable space;

Migration Elasticity: Mobility, quick migration to any new site at any time

Flexible operation and maintenance: fully automatic operation and maintenance management, supporting remote management of mobile APP

Customized flexibility: can meet specific requirements

One Step Faster – Go Online Agilely

Faster on-site installation: factory pre-integrated, prefabricated, without long waiting, on-site commissioning, ready to use

Easy replication and expansion: standardized design and components to achieve rapid replication and expansion while reducing maintenance and management difficulties

green technology

Reduce PUE: save energy and reduce consumption, ultra-low credible PUE 1.25, reduce environmental impact, and help green and sustainable business development

Safe and reliable

Safety protection is guaranteed: Tier III standard construction, protection level up to IP55, fearless of extreme high temperature and cold environment, 100% moisture-proof, 8-magnitude stability maintenance capability

total cost savings

Reduce labor and time costs: production, transportation, and installation are all standardized and large-scale design and production

Reduce the amount and cost of on-site construction projects: container prefabrication and reliable box structure, one-stop integrated equipment, racks, monitoring, wiring, power supply and distribution, fire protection and air conditioning and other major subsystems, without the need for new buildings

Under the premise of ensuring high quality, the budget can be controlled, and the management risk is greatly reduced; and compared with the traditional civil engineering data center, the civil engineering can save up to 30%, the CAPEX can be reduced by more than 25%, and the OPEX can be reduced by more than 30%!

Reliable technology, global application!

Our rapidly deployed prefabricated container data centers have been successfully used all over the world. Learn about the following customer success stories selected from China, South Africa, and Canada:

In Guangdong, China, assist Dongguan Power Supply Bureau to build a new power system with green new energy as the main body, and can meet the needs of informatization and expansion on demand in the next 10 years

As an important part of the power system, substations are mostly distributed close to the user side. Imagine if we put resources such as data centers and charging piles in the substation to create a “multi-station integration” model? This will help realize resource integration , Improve energy utilization and reduce land costs, while improving facility reliability and safety, and facilitating management and operation and maintenance.

Vertiv successfully assisted Dongguan Power Supply Bureau to expand and transform the “multi-station integration” micro-grid project integrating substations, charging stations, photovoltaic stations, energy storage stations, 5G base stations, and data center stations, forming a green and low-carbon “micro-grid project”. Ecosphere” to promote the development of green informatization.

value of customer

The overall PUE of green energy saving is as low as 1.3, which can meet the information development in the next 10 years;

According to the national standard A-level data center construction, improve the IT centralized operation monitoring system to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the information room;

All components are prefabricated and installed in the factory, and delivered quickly on site, which greatly saves time and cost for customers;

In Africa and South Africa, assist world-renowned data center operators to build a world-class high-reliability Tier III prefabricated container data center

At present, the data support business in developing markets in Africa is growing rapidly. South African data center operator Internet Solutions and its partner Dimension Data decided to expand the coverage of its data center in Johannesburg, the commercial center of Africa, and build a reliable and high-quality modern data center. infrastructure. Vertiv provides a set of highly reliable and Tier III-compliant Vertiv™ SmartMod™ prefabricated container data centers, which have both performance advantages and future scalability to meet customers’ rapidly growing computing power needs.

value of customer

Ensure high reliability, build world-class facilities that meet Tier III standards, provide reliable power supply (including Liebert® Trinergy™ Cube UPS), thermal management (including computer room precision air conditioning and refrigeration and SmartAisle™ fully enclosed architecture), and advanced lithium-ion batteries, Significantly lower operating costs;

Low risk, on-site assembly and testing within 6 weeks to ensure that the project is delivered on time and on budget;

Easily meet the needs of future expansion, consisting of 120 racks, which can be expanded to 286 racks in the future;

In North America and Canada, at a speed far exceeding customer expectations, it helped telecom customers quickly launch their services and meet future migration needs

Canada’s leading telecommunications company realized that its data center lease in British Columbia was about to expire, and urgently needed to deploy a new data center location and equip it with new infrastructure to save land and reduce operating costs. Based on the current urgent migration needs of customers, Vertiv™ SmartMod™ solution has the characteristics of pre-integration, prefabrication and rapid deployment, and the overall project is controlled within 8 months, exceeding customer expectations.

value of customer

Quickly deploy business online and meet customers’ future migration needs;

Maximize customer business continuity and reduce productivity loss due to downtime;

Reduce the total cost, reduce the rental space, no need to upgrade the computer room, and minimize the installation time;

No matter what kind of computing power needs…

Regardless of technical complexity…

No matter the size of the project…

No matter where in the world the location is…

Our highly reliable prefabricated container Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Yunrui data center can be customized for you to solve problems; help you change according to your needs, one step faster, stand out in the fiercely competitive market, and handle the future with ease The challenge of change.

Vertiv’s professional technology spreads all over the world, and it can deploy prefabricated container data centers around the world. It promises to respond to your needs continuously and quickly with sustainable localized operation support! We believe that prefabricated container data centers should not be just a new product waiting to be seen. Technology is an innovative way of thinking, a flexible and highly elastic sustainable choice.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Technology (Vertiv, NYSE: VRT) is committed to ensuring the continuous operation of customers’ key applications, exerting optimal performance, and expanding business needs, and provides overall solutions for hardware, software, analysis, and extended service technologies. Vertiv helps modern data centers, edge data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities customers face tough challenges, providing a comprehensive portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and technical services covering the cloud to the edge of the network . Architects of Continuity™ is always online, building the future together! For more information, please visit Vertiv.com, pre-sales hotline 400-8876-6526.

