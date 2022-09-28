Recently, the European luxury mobile phone brand VERTU, It is announced that the global reservation of the world ‘s first WEB3 mobile phone METAVERTU will be opened on September 28, 2022, and it will be officially released in London on October 24 and will be available globally. This is the first WEB3 phone on the market, not a concept machine.

In recent years, the WEB3 industry has been breaking people’s inherent cognition. The METAVERTU to be released by VERTU this time will be a transformative product that represents WEB3. The mobile phone first proposed the concept of CNCOS, the 5-dimensional integrated ecology of “core terminal chain service”, which aims to connect chips, smart terminals, blockchain, operating systems, and high-end services with a mobile phone, thereby helping WEB2.0 users. Enter the WEB3.0 world without feeling silky. Such a WEB3 mobile phone carries the perfect starting point for users’ digital sovereignty and blockchain infrastructure, which can really help users create value and realize value.

VERTU’s official promotional video, connoting centralized digital hegemony

It can be seen from the first promotional video officially released by VERTU that VERTU is going to create a digital revolution this time. From the 1984 advertisement of Apple in the video to the appearance of the young man who looks like V-God who finally broke the screen, VERTU is alluding to, A revolution is about to break out, and a new order is about to take shape. It can be seen from the official re-established social media of REPUBLIC OF VERTU that this WEB3 mobile phone aims to create a WEB3.0 sharing platform, and the content and applications it can carry are full of imagination.

VERTU will build a 5-dimensional ecology of WEB3.0, from novice to senior

The WEB3 mobile phone launched by VERTU this time is the first to put forward the concept of CNCOS “core-end chain service” integrated ecology. digital asset security issues. From chips to mobile phones to blockchains to operating systems to service platforms, this time, luxury mobile phone brands from the UK will bring a different imagination to the traditional mobile phone industry.

Team up with Tmall Small Black Box to make an appointment for the first launch

VERTU has teamed up with the domestic e-commerce platform, Tmall Black Box, to pre-sell its latest mobile phone METAVERTU for a limited time, and it will be officially released in London and globally on October 24. The official page shows that METAVERTU is open for appointments.