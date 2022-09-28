Home Business VERTU: The world’s first WEB3 mobile phone opens for pre-sale – Mobile – cnBeta.COM
Business

VERTU: The world’s first WEB3 mobile phone opens for pre-sale – Mobile – cnBeta.COM

by admin
VERTU: The world’s first WEB3 mobile phone opens for pre-sale – Mobile – cnBeta.COM

Recently, the European luxury mobile phone brand VERTU,It is announced that the global reservation of the world‘s first WEB3 mobile phone METAVERTU will be opened on September 28, 2022, and it will be officially released in London on October 24 and will be available globally.This is the first WEB3 phone on the market, not a concept machine.

access:

Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

In recent years, the WEB3 industry has been breaking people’s inherent cognition. The METAVERTU to be released by VERTU this time will be a transformative product that represents WEB3. The mobile phone first proposed the concept of CNCOS, the 5-dimensional integrated ecology of “core terminal chain service”, which aims to connect chips, smart terminals, blockchain, operating systems, and high-end services with a mobile phone, thereby helping WEB2.0 users. Enter the WEB3.0 world without feeling silky. Such a WEB3 mobile phone carries the perfect starting point for users’ digital sovereignty and blockchain infrastructure, which can really help users create value and realize value.

VERTU’s official promotional video, connoting centralized digital hegemony

It can be seen from the first promotional video officially released by VERTU that VERTU is going to create a digital revolution this time. From the 1984 advertisement of Apple in the video to the appearance of the young man who looks like V-God who finally broke the screen, VERTU is alluding to, A revolution is about to break out, and a new order is about to take shape. It can be seen from the official re-established social media of REPUBLIC OF VERTU that this WEB3 mobile phone aims to create a WEB3.0 sharing platform, and the content and applications it can carry are full of imagination.

See also  Xiaomi Mi 13 Exposure: Testing MIUI 14, Expected to Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen2 - Xiaomi Xiaomi

VERTU will build a 5-dimensional ecology of WEB3.0, from novice to senior

The WEB3 mobile phone launched by VERTU this time is the first to put forward the concept of CNCOS “core-end chain service” integrated ecology. digital asset security issues. From chips to mobile phones to blockchains to operating systems to service platforms, this time, luxury mobile phone brands from the UK will bring a different imagination to the traditional mobile phone industry.

Team up with Tmall Small Black Box to make an appointment for the first launch

VERTU has teamed up with the domestic e-commerce platform, Tmall Black Box, to pre-sell its latest mobile phone METAVERTU for a limited time, and it will be officially released in London and globally on October 24. The official page shows that METAVERTU is open for appointments.

You may also like

Four seasons debuts with Fincantieri in luxury cruises

“Super transparent” image experience: Xiaomi Civi 2 is...

GDP slows to + 0.6% in 2023 from...

Outlook Kairos: challenging context for the coming months...

How the Short-Term Dividends of Heating Products’ Exports...

One in three Italians ready to cut food...

Can the PICO 4, which starts at 2499...

I have acquired the right to early retirement....

iPhone 14 Pro was exposed to restart when...

Global growth, according to S&P macro pressures increase:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy