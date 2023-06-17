Very good demand: Brandenburg asparagus farmers are satisfied with the season

Brandenburg’s asparagus farmers have after business losses in the past year had a better season. “The disastrous mood of 2022 has disappeared. You can basically be satisfied this year,” said the chairman of the Beelitz asparagus association, Jürgen Jakobs.

In April, the farmers had expressed themselves cautiously. Shortly before the end of the asparagus season, however, there is far more confidence: the local vegetables were very much in demand, said Jakobs. “We were able to get reasonable prices and absorb cost increases, which wasn’t clear at the beginning of the season.” He now hopes that the acreage will not shrink any further in the coming year.

The Beelitz region (Potsdam-Mittelmark) south-west of Berlin and Potsdam is the largest growing area in Brandenburg and has a long tradition. According to Jakobs, the area for Beelitz asparagus is around 1,500 hectares, at peak times it was around 2,000 hectares.

Asparagus is also grown in the Oderhavel, Spree-Neisse and Havelland districts. Brandenburg is considered to be East Germany’s largest asparagus growing area.

The asparagus harvest traditionally ends on St. John’s Day on June 24th.