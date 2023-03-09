Listen to the audio version of the article

We left it on a huge throne at the Piaggio stand at the last Eicma in Milan: the Vespa Gts 300 hpe (high performance engine), in its latest evolution (my2023), was among the queens of the Show. Since it was designed by Corradino d’Ascanio in 1946 (the first was the 98), with two small wheels and the unmistakable steel body (characteristics that have remained practically unchanged), the Vespa has been an icon known throughout the world, built in over 18 million specimens.

Therefore, it is difficult to improve it: yet the 2023 model year, the latest evolution of the legendary “Vespone”, reborn in 2003 with the arrival of the Vespa Granturismo 125 and 200, has further raised the bar, from the point of view of comfort and safety. To understand how, we tried the Gts Super 300 Sport in the “gris overwhelming matt” color scheme, one of the five available for outfitting (7,300 euros).

More elegant and comfortable

For the 2023 Vespa, the Piaggio Style Center has worked on the lights, with technical modifications (the front indicators also act as LED daytime running lights) and in the design of the elements. The classic “tie” (the decoration on the shield under the headlight) now has smaller friezes and the grilles on the sides of the shield and the more tapered front mudguard have also changed. The handlebar has also been revised: wider, it has repositioned brake levers, new grips and brand new chromed electrical blocks. The handlebar incorporates the new instrumentation, capable of connecting to the Vespa Mia connectivity system (standard, however, only on SuperSport and SuperTech): it consists of an analogue speedometer, below which there is a 3” LCD display. Another novelty is the keyless system, which allows you to start the engine, open the saddle and engage the steering lock without having to insert the key.

Speaking of the saddle pad: there is room for two not too big jet helmets or for the classic office briefcase; a pity that it houses the 8.5-litre tank cap: the most distracted may happen to pour petrol into the compartment while refueling. The drawer in the shield back plate contributes to the load capacity: useful for storing documents and glasses, it also has a USB socket.

In sella

The ergonomics of the Vespa have not changed: natural, comfortable seat, with relaxed arms, suitable for all sizes. The 300 hpe engine and the CVT transmission have received some modifications aimed at improving performance, durability and quietness; power is 23.8 HP at 8,250 rpm, while maximum torque is 26 Nm at 5,250 rpm, for a declared mileage of 30.3 km/l (Wmtc cycle). At the front, the single-sided suspension now adopts a different calibration, to the advantage of comfort and handling: on the Vespa, the less difficult bumps are now digested better.