Piaggio could not have chosen a better location than Rome for the launch event of the new Vespa GTS: it is precisely in the streets of the Eternal City that the Vespone was consecrated in 1953 by the film Vacanze Romane (with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn) as the most romantic and effective way to get around the city.

The new GTS, the one with the large rear so to speak, sees only small tweaks to the body (woe to overturn such an iconic vehicle), such as flush turn indicators; slightly more rounded lines, especially at the rear with the license plate moved lower; new five-spoke wheels; a new “bow tie” (the central element of the front) and the renewed instrument cluster. Also new are the (many) controls on the handlebars, which perhaps could have been better rationalized. Not visible, however, several innovations have been introduced that have further improved driveability and comfort, such as the new front suspension, a slightly wider handlebar, new Brembo brakes and the keyless ignition and saddle opening system.

The new instrumentation maintains an elegant analog speedometer, under which a 3 “LCD display is now positioned on which information such as maximum speed, average speed, fuel consumption and, if the vehicle is connected to the smartphone via the Vespa Mia system, including notifications relating to calls, messages and music.

Although some new opaque colors make it seem made of plastic materials, the body remains completely in steel, a distinctive element in a market that has seen “countless attempts at imitation” for decades.

Two engines for two different characters

Vespa lovers can choose between a brilliant 125i engine with Start and Stop or a lively 300 HPE, also with electronic injection, where the acronym stands for High Performance Engine. Both are obviously single-cylinder four-stroke engines, but while the first provides a power of 14 hp, the second even reaches 24 hp: this is the most performing engine ever mounted on a Vespa. The new Vespa Gts features a new front suspension and a new rear double shock absorber setting, electronic traction control and a new Brembo braking system with two 220 mm discs and anti-lock braking system (Abs). The result is extremely effective braking with good progression in deceleration.To ensure better ergonomics, Piaggio has changed the angle of the handlebar and lengthened it by 20 mm on each side: this is irrelevant when zigzagging between cars in traffic. but crucial to give the new Vespa greater dynamics and driving feeling. The excellent work done in Pontedera makes you forget the small (12-inch) wheels, combining great stability while driving with the feeling of always having complete control. The 125i engine allows you to move easily in the city, with a relaxed and dynamic ride at the same time, but it shows some limits outside the walls, especially if with a passenger in tow. The Start & Stop system is effective and automatically switches off the engine a few seconds after stopping.

Particularly economical in consumption, this version, which obviously meets the Euro 5 specifications, allows you to reach over 38 km with a liter (Wmtc cycle) .The Vespa with 300hpe engine has a symmetrical behavior: too snappy in the city, careful not to overdo it with the gas) showed instead an exciting thrust and vivacity when facing the Roman hills, so much so as to forget the lack of aerodynamics and the small wheel. The 300 also respects Euro 5 emissions with extremely low fuel consumption: over 30 km with a liter. Aesthetically, there are no differences between the two models, with the one equipped with a 300 engine that costs a thousand euros more, for the same version.

A very wide choice

In an attempt to make it as unique as possible for each individual owner, Piaggio has chosen to create four versions with different finishes and as many as 14 different colors. Sober and essential, the more classic version of the Vespa GTS (from 6,000 euros for the 125 version and 7,000 euros for the 300) is available in the metallic shades of Beige Wraparound, Black Convinced and Verde Amabile. Various details, such as the profiles of the body, the friezes of the typical “bow tie”, the front suspension spring, the headlight frame and the silencer cover, are embellished with elegant chrome plating. The saddle, the knobs, the rubber inserts on the footpegs and the wheel rims are characterized by an elegant gray. The GTS Super version (from 6,100 euros the version for 125 and 7,100 euros for the 300) adds a high level of sportiness, recognizable by the graphite-colored rims with diamond finish and the double-upholstered saddle, is available in three glossy pastel colors: Strong Black, Innocent White, Courageous Red.

The numerous chrome plating are combined with sporty details in black, such as the knobs and rubber inserts on the footpegs, as well as the front suspension spring.Vespa GTS SuperSport (from 6,300 euros for the 125 and 7,300 euros for the 300) represents the maximum of sportiness with regard to the Vespa. The typical “tie” on the shield has a brand new carbon look finish and is made even more aggressive by the fluorescent orange decorations. The gritty character is highlighted by the graphite-colored circles with dedicated graphics and numerous black details, starting with the profile that runs along the perimeter of the body, in addition to the saddle characterized by a seat with horizontal heat-sealing and double stitching in fluorescent orange contrast. In this case, there are five colors available, among which the Ambitious Green (tending to gold) and the Impulsive Orange that recalls that of some supercars stand out.