Home » Vespa pays homage to Disney and Mickey Mouse: here is the Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition
Business

Vespa pays homage to Disney and Mickey Mouse: here is the Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition

by admin
Vespa pays homage to Disney and Mickey Mouse: here is the Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition

Listen to the audio version of the article

Disney and Vespa have entered into a partnership that takes shape with the new Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa. This special model was commissioned by Vespa to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, taking Mickey Mouse, the famous mouse from the comics and also the protagonist of many animated films by the American company, as a starting point. The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa livery is therefore offered on the 50cc, 125cc and 150cc Vespa Primavera. And Mickey Mouse is “remembered” in some stylistic cues, such as the black mirrors that recall Mickey’s unmistakable big ears and the yellow wheels chosen to evoke his shoes, obviously by the same colour. And each model, in addition to the graphics that highlight the silhouette of the character on both sides of the scooter and on the front, also features Mickey Mouse’s signature, both on the saddle and on the front body. And for Mickey Mouse lovers, Vespa also offers a coordinated helmet in the same colors as the scooter.

See also  Auto Show in Shanghai - German Manufacturers in the Rearview Mirror of China's Auto Industry - News

You may also like

Train delay: Already 187 incidents due to fires...

Maxim Barskiy

thaw trials with France

Ukraine, Zuppi talks to Affari: “Me in Moscow,...

Productivity hack is supposed to make me more...

ECB, in 2022 the euro is the second...

Institutes lower forecasts for the German economy

Morgan Stanley: US inflation could pick up again...

The mine of shadow banks. Enria: «Systemic risk...

Tencent Tang Daosheng: The big model is just...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy