Vessicchio and Scf: the double blow of the Court of Rome and Agcom against Rai

The “music” presents the bill to Rai. With a one-two punch that leads it to succumb before the Court of Rome (with a sentence in favor of Maestro Beppe Vessicchio) and before Agcom which decides a fine of 30 thousand euros, agreeing with Scf in the request concerning non-payments by the service public, rights due to record producers.

In the first case, Nuovo Imaie announces, the Court of Rome «has just pronounced a historic verdict for the future and the protection of the rights of music producers and performers» In detail «in the case brought against Rai by maestro Vessicchio, who had been denied the relative rights for the use of music composed by him and interpreted for a television program (“La prova del fuoco”), the sentence clearly reaffirmed that even for this type of use it is a duty on the part of the issuer the payment of the royalties due to the Producers of Phonograms and the Performing Artists». This story of Vessicchio explained in the press in the past by the person directly concerned and started from a negative response from Rai to the request for rights to the music entirely created and in full autonomy by Vessicchio for “La prova del cook”.

As for the Scf case, Agcom fined Rai 30,000 euros. The sanction follows the complaint presented in June 2022 by SCF for the recovery of fees that Rai did not recognize. A dispute born after the licensing agreements reached from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2018 and subject to transitional agreements until the end of 2021 were no longer reviewed in 2022. With the use of the material contested by Scf which has pointed its finger at «incomplete data relating to the use of the phonograms of the repertoire in the years from 2017 to 2020. The outlines of the analytical reports sent to the SCF are, in most cases, lacking in the information necessary for the collection of rights proceeds and for the distribution and the payment of the amounts due to the right holders themselves”.