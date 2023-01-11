Listen to the audio version of the article

Each of the three blades, technically called blades, from the English blades, develops a length of 115.5 meters. They are part of the V236-15.0 MW prototype, the currently largest offshore wind turbine in the world. It was created by the Vestas group, leader in the sector. And production starts this year in Denmark, a Backwoodsand from the second semester, presumably from September, also in Taranto.

Made in Italy

In the Apulian city Vestas has been present for years with a plant that builds wind turbines. Vestas Italia had already announced the new project in mid-September, meeting the unions in Taranto. However, it is now operational, so much so that Vestas is also advertising it on its social channels. There prototype turbine in fact, it was installed, complete with its sections, and the tests underway in the Osterilid center, in Western Jutland, also in Denmark, produced the first kWh of power at the end of 2022.

The prototype, Vestas announces, “will undergo an extensive test and verification program to ensure reliability before full certification and series production begins”.

Agreements in five markets

The company has announced supply agreements for the new turbine in five different markets for a total of more than 8 GW. The new plant is 280 meters high, has a diameter of 236 meters and covers 43,743 square meters in terms of windswept area. It can meet the electricity needs of around 20,000 households. And while tests are being carried out in Northern Europe, preparations are being made for the construction of the ones in Taranto new shovels. Union sources announce that three blades will be produced in the last part of the year and that production, with effects on employment, will rise in 2024.

Vestas, through Vestas Blades Italia, has in the meantime presented to the Port Authority of Taranto an application to use the area of ​​the logistics platform. It is an area of ​​132,171 square meters, which was initially part of a project financing between the Authority and the Taranto Logistica company. Inaugurated at the end of 2015, the platform has never gone into operation. In recent months, the Authority closed the project and acquired the infrastructure and put it on the market. The platform falls into the Ionian Special Economic Zone (Zez). Vestas wants to set up activities for the storage and transport of finished products, semi-finished products and raw materials relating to the production cycle of wind turbine blades. The company has indicated in ten years the maintenance of the investment in the perimeter of the Ionian Zes which also includes a vast area of ​​Basilicata and leverages on the port of Taranto. Vestas’ competitor for the platform is the company Progetto Internazionale 39, which focuses on the handling and storage of goods and containers, as well as research and development activities in the energy and life sciences sectors.