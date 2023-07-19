Via D’Amelio, memory of Borsellino. Mattarella: “We bow to memory”

Massacre of Via d’Amelio, in Palermo the memory of Paolo Borsellino. Meloni does not participate in the torchlight vigil for safety reasons

It was the July 19, 1992 when in Via D’Amelio, Palermo, the judge Paolo Borsellino and five men of the escort were assassinated. The city remembers that terrible massacre today. The Prime Minister was present at the commemoration Giorgia Meloni which he however decided to do not participate in the torchlight procession for security reasons. The message from the Head of State also arrived today Sergio Mattarella: “The Republic bows to the memory of Paolo Borsellinoa magistrate of extraordinary value and courage, and of the men of his escort who died with him in the service of democratic institutions”.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “Why won’t I be at Borsellino’s torchlight vigil? Here’s the real reason”

Mattarella: “Fighting the gray areas of complicity”

According to the President of the Republic, “that barbarous massacre, carried out with inhuman ferocity, struck the entire Italian people and remains indelible in the civil conscience”. The name of Paolo Borsellino, “like that of John Falconemaintains unalterable appeal and is linked to the investigative and procedural successes that exposed the organization for the first time mafia. And even more, it is connected to the movement of dignity with which the national community reacted to free the country from the oppressive yoke of the mafias. They had demonstrated that the mafia could be defeated. Their example invites us to overcome indifference, to fight the gray areas of complicity with the same firmness with which illegality is fought”.

Meloni: “The fight against the mafia is part of us and a cornerstone of our identity”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

