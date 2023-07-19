Home » Via D’Amelio, storm over Meloni: so Pd-5S exploit memory
Business

Via D’Amelio, storm over Meloni: so Pd-5S exploit memory

by admin
Via D’Amelio, storm over Meloni: so Pd-5S exploit memory

Via D’Amelio massacre, storm over Meloni for the “no” to the torchlight vigil: sometimes, however, in politics you need to make courageous decisions

The premier, Giorgia Meloni, should go today to the torchlight anti-mafia, in Palermo. It would be a political mistake to hand over the exploitation of memory of Borsellino to the bearded, former magistrate, shod, M5S Senator. And also to former colleagues, who did not like, euphemism, Dr. Paolo, nor a slime and the mustachioed executioner Sandrone I rotate.

READ ALSO: Meloni: “Why won’t I be at Borsellino’s torchlight vigil? Here’s the real reason”

The Sicilians, primarily those aligned against the bosses and discredited politicians, they would very much appreciate the presence of the young Presidentwho began to get involved in politics, supporting theanti-mafia activities of Borsellino and Falcone. In politics, sometimes decisions have to be made. Courageous, even if risky.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Gazprom still cuts a third of the gas supply to Italy: since the beginning of the war supplies have more than halved. Total stop to the flow in Nord Stream, Germany in Putin's sights

You may also like

EU competition and the battle of the American...

Is India the new China for the German...

Sales at U.S. Retailers Increase, while Retail Prices...

The UN mobilizes: “Artificial intelligence will have global...

Tesla board to pay back $735 million after...

Living Below the Poverty Line: The Financial Struggles...

Public games, the government rewrites the rules

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Puts...

SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy

How the world’s largest ship eclipsed the Titanic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy