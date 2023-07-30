Via della Seta, Crosetto: “Italy out without damaging relations with Xi”

Crosetto: “Meloni in Washington was excellent, we are off the Silk Road but preserving relations with China”

“The success of the Prime Minister’s visit to the White House is there for all to see. Prejudices have disappeared, thanks to the choices made by the government, starting with the agreements maintained with the allies. I had already noticed it when I met my defense counterpart. Giorgia’s human warmth and the affectionate way with which Biden welcomed her did the rest”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Today Italy is among the countries of the European Union, the ally they trust most in Washington, together with Poland. Italy is not only reliable – adds the Minister – but it has also shown itself to be a visionary partner, asking the West to take charge of Africa’s destiny”.

For Crosetti, “The decision to join the Silk Road was an improvised and wicked act, made by the government of Giuseppe Conte, which led to a double negative result. The theme today is: retrace our steps without damaging relationships. Because it is true that China is a competitor, but it is also a partner. It is no coincidence that the premier has announced, and precisely from the USA, that she will go to China “. And the minister underlines that “We will have to get out of it without producing disasters. One of the problems of this government is to silently solve surreal problems produced by other governments. From China to Superbonus, it was the festival of amateurism. Without forgetting the Pnrr”.

As for the war in Ukraine, Crosetto underlined that “no one knows when it will end. The situation today is at a stalemate which forces us to think long, if not very long times. And I certainly don’t say it with pleasure. The Ukrainian counter-offensive , as some of us had hypothesized, has encountered various difficulties. The Russian trenches make attacking actions difficult. Therefore, it could be a political choice that determines the end of the conflict. On the other hand, the times of Western countries are marked in such a way different from those of autocratic countries”.

