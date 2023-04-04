Via Rasella, the “gaffe” by La Russa and Meloni’s response in Yogananda Paramahansa’s new meme

After storm that broke out on the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa who in an interview with “Terraverso”, Libero’s podcast, responding to the criticisms of Prime Minister Meloni about the Fosse Ardeatine massacre referring to “Italian dead” declared: “Via Rasella was a far from noble page of the Resistance, those killed were a marching band of semi-retired and non-Nazis of the SS”, and the apology arrived on Sunday 2 April with these words: “ I sincerely regret that a wider controversy than the one I wanted to close has arisen “, there is already a rain of memes on the network. Nella new sticker by sage Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani the protagonists are the president of the Senate and the premier. Russia he urges her: “Who are you talking to?”, e melons, struggling with a phone call with Mattarellareplies: “How do you say Sergio? He screwed up? Mo ‘jo I’ll say right away”.

