Back to the pre-Covid version, without access restrictions and without masks, the oldest historical Carnival in Italy, that of Viareggio which turns 150 this year and wins the tributes of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The head of state received the mayor, Giorgio Del Ghingaro, and a delegation from the Fondazione Carnevale led by the president Maria Lina Marcucci a few days ago at the Quirinale, and praised the creative ability of the Viareggio artists in knowing…