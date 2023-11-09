Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Delivers Speech on Ensuring Warmth and Supply for Winter and Spring

Ding Xuexiang Inspects Winter and Spring Supply in Beijing

On November 9th, Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended a video and telephone conference in Beijing to discuss ensuring warmth and supply for the upcoming winter and next spring. In his speech, Ding emphasized the importance of this public support project and the need to align with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council.

Ding acknowledged the steady enhancement of the country’s energy supply capacity and strengthened energy security for people’s livelihood, thanks to the joint efforts of relevant parties. He stressed the necessity of integrating thoughts and actions into the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, all while adhering to the people-centered development idea and taking responsibility to ensure a solid job in maintaining warmth and supply.

Specifically, Ding highlighted the focus on the production and supply of coal and natural gas, urging support for enterprises to increase production and supply, expand resource imports, and stabilize the basic energy supply guarantee. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring stable supply and stable prices through the strict implementation of energy contracts. Additionally, Ding called for prioritizing residents’ daily energy use, improving work plans to deal with extreme weather and emergencies, and strengthening energy supply guarantees for disaster-stricken areas.

The meeting was attended by responsible comrades from relevant departments and units of central and state agencies, as well as relevant central enterprises. It was also attended by responsible comrades from provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, with speeches made by responsible comrades from the National Development and Reform Commission and the people’s governments of Hebei, Heilongjiang, and Yunnan provinces.

Overall, Ding stressed the need for effective coordination to ensure a safe and stable supply of energy and a warm winter for the people. With a focus on safety production work and detailed inspection and maintenance of facilities, Ding’s message conveyed the commitment to ensure a secure and reliable energy supply for the upcoming winter and spring.

