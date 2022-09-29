Listen to the audio version of the article

The goal is carbon neutrality, but also the mitigation of energy prices. And the first step of the plan concerns Ceramica Santa Maria, with the renovation of one of the two factories based in Alfonsine, in the province of Ravenna, which were taken over a year ago. The British ceramic multinational Victoria PLC, today one of the big names in the tile district that revolves around Sassuolo (the headquarters are in Castelvetro, also in the province of Modena), has entered into an alliance with the Hera group, one of the main Italian multi-utilities, to cross the milestone of energy autonomy. The interventions, which will be carried out by Hera, will progressively concern all five Italian factories of Victoria PLC, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. An investment of between eight and ten million euros is estimated for the first phase. For the historic multinational – it was founded in 1895 – it is the way to obtain a drastic reduction in carbon dioxide emissions but also to protect itself from strong fluctuations in energy costs, guaranteeing stability in the years to come. The Hera group, in addition to carrying out the project operationally, will make available the best of innovative technologies for climate neutrality. Specifically, the program provides for the installation on the roofs of factories of photovoltaic systems, flanked by photovoltaic fields on the ground to increase the self-production of green electricity, and the construction of a cogeneration plant, for the production of electrical and thermal energy. , of about 5 MW, capable of guaranteeing autonomy. At the same time, preliminary plans will be launched to prepare the technological infrastructure for green hydrogen, with the construction of a first 2MW electrolyser powered by the photovoltaic system. With the acquisition in 2021 of Ceramica Santa Maria – a stake in the expansion program in Italy – the multinational also bought another adjacent factory, an artifact with which the plan starts. Operations, with the start of production, are expected to start in 2024. The year in which the plant will already be powered by a mix of green energy. Then we will move on to the other factories, located in the Modena area between Castelvetro and Serramazzoni, always in close connection with the Hera group. In Italy, with a production capacity of 25 million square meters of ceramic per year, Victoria Plc has about 450 employees, out of a global total of almost 5,000. The multinational in Europe is also present in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain. Overseas in North America, in the Far East in Australia.