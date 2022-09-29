Home Business Victoria towards energy autonomy to reduce costs and emissions
Business

Victoria towards energy autonomy to reduce costs and emissions

by admin
Victoria towards energy autonomy to reduce costs and emissions

The goal is carbon neutrality, but also the mitigation of energy prices. And the first step of the plan concerns Ceramica Santa Maria, with the renovation of one of the two factories based in Alfonsine, in the province of Ravenna, which were taken over a year ago. The British ceramic multinational Victoria PLC, today one of the big names in the tile district that revolves around Sassuolo (the headquarters are in Castelvetro, also in the province of Modena), has entered into an alliance with the Hera group, one of the main Italian multi-utilities, to cross the milestone of energy autonomy. The interventions, which will be carried out by Hera, will progressively concern all five Italian factories of Victoria PLC, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. An investment of between eight and ten million euros is estimated for the first phase. For the historic multinational – it was founded in 1895 – it is the way to obtain a drastic reduction in carbon dioxide emissions but also to protect itself from strong fluctuations in energy costs, guaranteeing stability in the years to come. The Hera group, in addition to carrying out the project operationally, will make available the best of innovative technologies for climate neutrality. Specifically, the program provides for the installation on the roofs of factories of photovoltaic systems, flanked by photovoltaic fields on the ground to increase the self-production of green electricity, and the construction of a cogeneration plant, for the production of electrical and thermal energy. , of about 5 MW, capable of guaranteeing autonomy. At the same time, preliminary plans will be launched to prepare the technological infrastructure for green hydrogen, with the construction of a first 2MW electrolyser powered by the photovoltaic system. With the acquisition in 2021 of Ceramica Santa Maria – a stake in the expansion program in Italy – the multinational also bought another adjacent factory, an artifact with which the plan starts. Operations, with the start of production, are expected to start in 2024. The year in which the plant will already be powered by a mix of green energy. Then we will move on to the other factories, located in the Modena area between Castelvetro and Serramazzoni, always in close connection with the Hera group. In Italy, with a production capacity of 25 million square meters of ceramic per year, Victoria Plc has about 450 employees, out of a global total of almost 5,000. The multinational in Europe is also present in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain. Overseas in North America, in the Far East in Australia.

You may also like

Electricity bill + 59% from October. Expenditure rises...

Piazza Affari collapses to the minimum since 2020,...

Ryzen 5 can compete with i9!Ryzen 7 7700X/Ryzen...

Apple stock price pullback? Analyst: It’s a good...

STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing...

Analyst hired by Musk counts fewer Twitter bots...

Electric cars, the charging infrastructure can become an...

Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining...

The Imq Group sets sail for the United...

Great Wall Haval H6 DHT-PHEV launched: pure electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy