Video”We are in the second Cold War,” says Niall Ferguson.

“There is something quite disturbing about the idea that we have unconsciously experienced a second interwar period (…).” (Niall Ferguson)

The new Cold War will shape our lives in the West in the coming decades, said Ferguson in the hall where British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his famous “Let Europe Arise!” speech in 1946. held.

Ferguson sees a central difference to the first Cold War: instead of the possibility of mutual nuclear destruction, there was mutual financial destruction. Globalization has led to much greater economic integration between the USA and China than ever existed between the USA and the Soviet Union. This makes the new Cold War economically dangerous for the entire world. If the Taiwan conflict escalates, Switzerland could also face severe financial consequences before a shot has even been fired.

The possibility of mutual financial destruction could well result in a new balance of terror, similar to nuclear deterrence in the first Cold War, Ferguson said. However, this strategy does not necessarily prevent a third world war. Several historians of the First Cold War have come to the conclusion that the success of nuclear deterrence was due to chance rather than calculation.

Other topics Niall Ferguson addresses in the lecture:

The importance of neutrality for Switzerland in the First Cold War The question of whether all of Europe could be neutral and non-aligned in the Second Cold War The Taiwan conflict as a repeat of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962

