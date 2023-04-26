Viessmann: Biden attracts German manufacturers

Et is a takeover that is shaking up the industry. The Hessian heating manufacturer Viessmann is selling its air conditioning division for twelve billion euros to the US group Carrier Global – including the lucrative heat pump business. The announcement is now accompanied by concerns about the sell-out of the German heating industry. And also before the migration of production.

Because other countries have long been courting the promising industry with large sums of money, above all the USA. President Joe Biden has now announced that he wants to massively boost the production of heat pumps in the United States.

As part of the “Investing in America” ​​strategy, the US Department of Energy recently set up a subsidy program of at least a quarter billion US dollars to speed up production in America. True to the motto: heat pumps “Made in the US”. And the program is just the beginning.

The funds provided are intended to “build a clean energy industry and create well-paid jobs in production,” according to a recent government statement. And the US Department of Energy is also certain that the $250 million is a good investment: the support program will ensure that Americans across the country will feel the benefits.

“From the manufacturing workers who are leading the development and deployment, to the consumers who will benefit from the energy savings,” said US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The funding program is aimed at companies that want to set up new plants for the manufacture of heat pumps in the United States – or that want to increase their existing production.

Trade unions in Germany are already seeing the skins swimming away

Apparently, the US government cannot move fast enough: Anyone who wants to benefit from the funds from the 250 million pot must submit an initial concept paper by the end of May, and the complete applications by August 1st.

Trade unions in Germany, on the other hand, already see the skins swimming away. IG Metall is now also demanding a more decisive location policy for the energy and heating sector from the federal government. With her knowledge, she is indispensable for the success of the energy and heat transition, said the executive board member Wolfgang Lemb on Wednesday.

After all, the companies have a key role as suppliers of systems, products and components. But they are under a lot of pressure.

“IG Metall expects location guarantees and job security at the Allendorf site for this strategically important production,” said the trade unionist with a view to the planned takeover of the Viessmann division, where the group has its headquarters. “We as IG Metall will do everything in our power to achieve this.”

However, Viessmann announced that both sides had agreed on long-term guarantees. Operational redundancies are excluded for three years, important locations are secured for five years and Allendorf an der Eder is set as the headquarters for ten years.

And so the federal government is also optimistic. “Basically, this is good news,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Wednesday. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has at least announced that he will examine the planned takeover.

The project will be looked at and “in discussion with the seller and the investor so that the project serves our economy and Germany as a location,” said the Greens politician. It is important “that the advantages of our energy policy and the profits that are generated with it continue to benefit Germany as a business location”.

But that’s how people think in the USA. The main focus here is on the production on the doorstep and the subsequent sale to Europe. Because US demand is still picking up only sluggishly. The reason is simple: Because energy is cheap in the US, heat pumps are generally less in demand than gas or oil stoves – especially since they are more expensive. And so the manufacturers in the USA are still primarily looking at business east of the Atlantic.

“That will be a big trend that will be talked about a lot, namely the transition to heat pumps in Europe,” Dave Gitlin, head of Viessmann buyer Carrier Global, told investors last summer. We are confident of growing with compelling offers in the European market for heat pumps for private households. However, the US support program for manufacturers should pay off in the long term. Because President Biden also wants to make the heat pump more attractive for American households.

Beginning this year, consumers can claim a tax credit equal to 30 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing a heat pump, up to a total of $2,000. Government programs even promise low- and middle-income households purchase rebates that should reduce costs by up to $8,000.

This means that the programs for consumers are significantly more lavish than they were last year. At that time there was just up to 300 dollars for the purchase of a heat pump.

“The increased use of electric heat pumps for heating and cooling will help lower energy bills for more American families and businesses and create healthier indoor environments through American-made clean energy technologies,” the US Department of Energy said.

And it should contribute to the ambitious climate protection goals of the US government. Heating and cooling homes and offices, as well as schools, hospitals and military bases, accounts for more than 40 percent of all energy use in the United States.

