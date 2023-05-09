Viessmann, Kuka & Co.: The unrest after the change of ownership

Dhe family stays together. At least for the years to come. And all this in familiar surroundings: in the Hessian municipality of Allendorf. Where the heating engineer Viessmann has been based for 86 years. At least that’s the agreement with the new owner. The promises after the sale of Viessmann are comparatively generous. However, similar agreements are common in most corporate transactions. They are intended to reassure employees who are worried about their jobs. No matter how sophisticated the wording of the commitments, they are hardly legally binding.