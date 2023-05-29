Viewing the World·U.S. Debt Crisis|Media and industry insiders: Reaching the U.S. debt ceiling agreement may not be “good news”_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal-China Economic Net

11
- Viewing the World·U.S. Debt Crisis|Media and industry insiders: Reaching the U.S. debt ceiling agreement may not necessarily be “good news”_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- U.S. reaches debt deal to boost risk sentiment, Bitcoin tops $28,000 to two-week high Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- Next week’s heavy preview: Continue to pay attention to the progress of the debt ceiling, focus on the US non-farm payrolls, China’s PMI “OPEC +” meeting Wall Street news
- Don’t be too happy!U.S. still in ‘dire water’: Debt ceiling deal sees heightened recession risk Sina
- 5 major events in today’s financial market: the US stock market is closed, the Fed has more room to raise interest rates Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also [New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement Throwing off your shoulders and working hard]Grasp big projects, seek good projects, and launch new projects in Xilin Gol League: Project promotion, seize the day and night, and construction is fast-paced-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network