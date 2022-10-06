Listen to the audio version of the article

With the return to the offices the map of the occupations of the temporary work changes. Almost a quarter of the positions open at national level today concern office managers, receptionists, security and cleaning staff, according to what emerges from the Observatory on the labor market in administration of iziwork on 650 companies and on a database of about 500 thousand professionals .

The restart of the events has instead generated a strong growth in personnel searches for events, from concerts, fairs and live shows that have driven youth employment also in the summer period. In particular, the Turin case emerges where the search for hostesses, stewards and workers for events weighs as much as 40%. Couriers, warehouse workers, forklift drivers and push drivers continue to be in the top ten of the most sought-after professions, thanks to online shopping, e-commerce and home delivery. If these are the most requested figures today, from the iziwork Observatory, on the other hand, searches for workers and production employees in the industrial and manufacturing sector are decreasing, which have moved from first to third place among the sectors that generate the most employment.

The sector that is more problematic due to the misalignment between supply and demand is Ho.re.ca: in a city like Milan, 20% of job vacancies concern cooks, waiters, assistant cooks and dishwashers. While research in this area is picking up sharply, the Observatory notes, however, that there is a shortage of candidates.

If we look at the geographical map, then the demand is higher in areas with a high production density, such as Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, where it reaches 67.5% of personnel requests, in Lombardy in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia and in Emilia-Romagna, while it is more contained in Veneto and in sharp decline in Turin and Piedmont. To weigh on the Piedmont data, it is above all the setback of the automotive sector and of the metalworking production, caused by the scarcity of raw materials, by the increase in costs and by turbulence on the entire supply chain and production chain.