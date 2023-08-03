Vignette trouble: This is how Austria cashes in, so you can defend yourself

0
Letters with “substitute toll requests” from Austria regularly cause trouble for German drivers who have driven through Austria. Apparently, a particularly large number of people are affected by the penalties this year. Even the purchase of digital vignettes can result in penalties on a regular basis. WELT explains how those affected can defend themselves – and when the chances are good.
See also Overnight external market: European and American stock markets collectively rose, popular Chinese stocks led the rise, First Republic Bank fell more than 43%_Securities News_Finance_中金在线