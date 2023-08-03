Home » Vignette trouble: This is how Austria cashes in, so you can defend yourself
Business

Vignette trouble: This is how Austria cashes in, so you can defend yourself

by admin
Vignette trouble: This is how Austria cashes in, so you can defend yourself

Letters with “substitute toll requests” from Austria regularly cause trouble for German drivers who have driven through Austria. Apparently, a particularly large number of people are affected by the penalties this year. Even the purchase of digital vignettes can result in penalties on a regular basis. WELT explains how those affected can defend themselves – and when the chances are good.

See also  Overnight external market: European and American stock markets collectively rose, popular Chinese stocks led the rise, First Republic Bank fell more than 43%_Securities News_Finance_中金在线

You may also like

In 2023, consumption away from home will increase,...

Australia – ‘Star Trek’ actor appears in hologram...

Auto, registrations in July in Italy are growing

Tesla’s Entry into Wireless Charging: A Look at...

Shortage of skilled workers in Ticino – Ticino...

Meloni weaves Ariadne’s thread: the sister towards the...

Penny: Accidentally paid twice – customer anger hits...

China’s Economic Setback: The Impact of Xi Jinping’s...

Goodbye citizenship income: Artificial Intelligence can help employment

Politics – Foreign politicians warn of preparations for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy