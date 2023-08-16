Home » Villa in Hawaii: The jewelry startup Purelei is so successful
Business

by admin
In the heart Aloha: In 2016, Alisa Jahnke founded the Mannheim jewelry startup Purelei Purelei

On April 21, when it’s cold and gray in Germany, Alisa Jahnke posted a picture of a villa with a beach view in Hawaii on Linkedin. She wrote: “I would never have thought of signing this rental agreement,” says the founder from Mannheim. “At the end of the month we will send our 4 girls back to Hawaii to produce content – in our own PURELEI house.”

This is what the Purelei villa in Hawaii looks like. And the view from the balcony goes straight down to the sea Purelei

Purelei is the name of the successful startup that Jahnke founded in 2016 together with her husband Freddy Jahnke and Etienne Espenner. Last year, Purelei made 54 million euros in sales of fashion jewelry. Necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, anklets. What is special is that the jewelry made of stainless steel does not tarnish. It should be as durable as real jewelry, but the pieces only cost between 30 and 40 euros. Everything is “inspired by Hawaii”, as they say in the Purelei online shop – which is pronounced pur-le-i. Derived from the English “pure” and the Hawaiian “lei”, the name of the famous flower necklaces from there.

Purelei-Community will den „real shit“

