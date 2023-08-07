Villamin (UBP): “The recession is far off”

Villamin (UBP): “The recession is far away, but Europe is struggling to grow”

Recession may not come, but Europe will grow at a turtle pace. On the other hand, Asia will take care of driving the world economy. Truth&Business talked to Norman Villamin, group chief strategist di UBP.

What growth rates can we expect in the coming months?

“We expect moderate global growth in 2023 and 2024, while we believe the global economy can avoid entering a deep recession. Asia’s recovery is expected to slow in the coming quarters, but will continue to contribute heavily to global growth. In China, growth is expected to decline moderately to 4.5% in 2024 after reaching 5% in 2023. Developed countries are expected to see growth of less than 1% in both 2023 and 2024. The growth path could accelerate from 2024.

The outlook remains unclear and uncertainties remain, given that for growth to be sustainable, it must once again be driven by the hitherto weakest sectors (manufacturing, capex), and not just by the currently more dynamic ones (labour, services). Europe should maintain a low but constant growth rate in the coming quarters, with different performances from country to country. The US economy is expected to slow down due to the contraction in the manufacturing sector, while we expect the services sector to slow down in the face of a tight monetary policy and a credit crunch”.

How will the bond sector fare in the US and Europe?

“In the US, bond rates are expected to remain high. The Fed’s current balance sheet reduction and increased bond issuance aimed at replenishing the Treasury General Account (TGA) could stoke risks to bonds during the second half of 2023. Central bank policies could also have an impact. some pressure on bonds, especially on shorter maturities, as the fight against inflation is not over yet. Furthermore, continued core inflation and wage pressures could once again make it uncertain when the Fed will deem it appropriate to pause. European government bond yields are expected to remain volatile due to the continued deterioration of the German economy and persistent inflationary pressures. In this context, Spain appears attractive from a carry point of view, thanks to its relatively positive growth prospects, low inflation and continued investment support from NextGenerationEU”.

What about corporate debt?

“On the credit front, we continue to favor investment grade corporate bonds, focusing on credit quality. The HY (high yield) segment remains surprisingly resilient with tight spreads, although default risks are on the rise. While HY issuers’ balance sheets are healthy, the economic outlook is becoming more challenging, making the situation less favorable for High Yield. Hedge fund strategies could benefit from interest rate volatility and dispersion of performance across credit segments and asset classes.

With earnings season almost behind us, what can we expect from equities?

“Liquidity continues to be a strong boost for global equities, with the Bank of Japan, like the People’s Bank of China, again injecting liquidity into the global financial system, adding to the nearly $500 billion in liquidity deriving from Reverse Repo facility of the Fed for the months of June and July. As global equities have rallied year-to-date primarily on PE expansion (ex-Japan), this continued support to liquidity should benefit equities in the fall, although companies may become more cautious in the second half of the year towards the question. Certainly, high valuations present investors with a more complex risk-return environment, leading us to currently remain neutral on the equity sector. The coming months may offer an opportunity to add stocks to benefit from likely sector rotation out of US mega-caps. US mid-cap companies and the commodities sector are therefore segments to watch closely. We remain focused on mid-sized US software companies and the energy transition theme.”