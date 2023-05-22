Villeroy (ECB): “Peak rates in the next three meetings”

The Governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said the ECB will peak interest rates in the next three meetings, without necessarily raising them at each meeting.

According to Villeroy, it has been “wise and prudent” to slow the pace of hikes to 25 basis points this month, as officials assess the effect of their unprecedented monetary tightening cycle thus far.

Once the so-called terminal rate is reached, the ECB should keep borrowing costs at that level for a period of time, the Governing Council member reiterated.

President Christine Lagarde made it clear that the process is not yet complete and current economic data do not justify a pause. Some of her colleagues are considerably more hawkish, such as Austria’s Robert Holzmann, who advocates a further 75 basis point overall hike to control inflation.

Villeroy said in his speech that a cautious approach is warranted, as it may take longer than in previous cycles for the impact of rate hikes to materialize. this, due to the very low initial levels, a higher proportion of fixed-rate loans after the financial crisis and the origin of inflation – shock of supply rather than demand.