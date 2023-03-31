While the ECB has completed the majority of its rate hike journey, it may still have “some way to go” in raising interest rates. “After that, we have to stay on course for as long as necessary.” This was stated by the member of the Governing Council Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The comments come in light of today’s data which showed continued upward pressure on prices of core goods and services in the euro area, with the core index at 5.7% a year despite faster headline inflation falling never recorded, at 6.9%.

“We will only win the battle against inflation when we also address underlying inflation,” Villeroy said. However, he pointed to an as yet unexpressed “quite powerful impact” from previous rate hikes, which take one to two years to take effect.

Villeroy added that “the European financial sector, and in particular the banking sector, is solid” and that the objectives of financial stability and price stability “are not necessarily incompatible”, specifying that “for the vast majority of European banks, interest rates higher interest is advantageous”.