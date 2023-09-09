Listen to the audio version of the article

The name Vinavil, which identifies the famous universal glue, is the acronym for Vinyl Acetate in Villadossola. Precisely in this small municipality of Verbano Cusio-Ossola, today the 100th anniversary of the historic plant was celebrated, actually built in 1922 in an area accessible for transport, rich in water, power plants for the production of electricity as well as materials Before.

The company, which changed the history of modern Italian chemistry, has been one of the brands in the Mapei galaxy since 1994 (of which it represents approximately 10% of the turnover) and produces dispersion and solid polymers which, beyond the well-known adhesive universal, they are used as components in numerous supply chains (construction, paint, furniture, textiles, food) and exported all over the world. Suffice it to say that the vinyl and acrylic resins produced in Villadossola and Ravenna (as well as in the three foreign sites of Egypt, USA and Canada) are used not only as binders for paints or cement, ceramic and wood glues, but also in the production of chewing gum, automotive seals and even protective films for cheese.

Vinavil, celebrated 100 years of the historic Villadossola plant

Photogallery9 foto

View

«A factory that represents the history of Italy, but also that of our family» explains Marco Squinzi, Mapei CEO and president of Vinavil, present at the anniversary ceremony together with his sister Veronica (also CEO), his cousin Simona Giorgetta ( who shares the group’s board of directors) and to his aunt Laura Squinzi, president of Mapei and who experienced the acquisition of Vinavil firsthand. «My father’s foresight – continues Marco Squinzi – in acquiring a small jewel that was synergistic with the products developed by Mapei, but which was going through a very complex moment, is repaid by the success of a company that is currently growing».

The history of the plant

The history of the Villadossola plant actually began between 1918 and 1919 when the SET (Società Elettrochimica del Toce) decided to create a settlement together with the SIPS (Italian Society of Synthetic Products) (then transformed into a factory in 1922) within the Ossola Valley for the production of calcium carbide, a precursor of acetylene and intended for the metallurgical industry. In the 1940s, despite the adversities of the world conflict, the turning point occurred and “white glue” was born in Villadossola, later called Vinavil. In the mid-1990s, the acquisition by the Mapei Group of the two sites of Villadossola and Ravenna, which were going through a period of great difficulty under Enimont management, marked the beginning of a new chapter and the birth of Vinavil SpA. The Squinzi family’s investment to relaunch the company saw a commitment of significant resources exceeding 100 million for the modernization of machinery and lines, the implementation of a cogeneration plant, the revision of all safety systems, the restoration of the R&D department as well as the turnover of the workforce with the hiring of young people and qualified professionals.

«Vinavil continues to grow today – explains Taako Brouwer, Vinavil CEO -. In Villadossola we have recently completed the construction of two new lines for dispersion products. The biggest challenge that awaits us now is the identification of technological solutions capable of promoting responsible development.” The request for greater sustainability has already led research to develop a more ecological adhesive (in components and packaging); to study the possibility of reusing site production waste and sludge in the production chains of asphalt or other Mapei products; to launch a water-based, formaldehyde-free adhesive for sandwich panels used in the furniture industry while a photovoltaic panel power plant will soon be installed. The latest investments will allow Villadossola’s production to be increased rapidly by 20%, in the wake of the development of the chemical sector in Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

