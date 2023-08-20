Home » VinFast, three thrilling sessions at the Nasdaq. What went wrong?
VinFast, three thrilling sessions at the Nasdaq. What went wrong?

by admin
VinFast, three thrilling sessions at the Nasdaq. What went wrong?

ServiceThe Vietnamese freshman

Value dropped from 85 to 36 billion dollars. The owner of the Hanoi-based company preferred the Spac route to the IPO, despite the numerous negative precedents in the electric car sector

by Alberto Annicchiarico

August 19, 2023

It certainly cannot be said that the debut at the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast was not tormented. Shares in the freshman traded through its merger with Spac Black Spade jumped 255% to $37 in Tuesday’s ready-to-go stock. The capitalization has exceeded 85 billion dollars, beyond the big German companies, double that of Ford and GM. In the following three sessions, however, the tide changed. Still in the red with heavy losses and collapsed value…

