VinFast, three thrilling sessions at the Nasdaq. What went wrong?

Value dropped from 85 to 36 billion dollars. The owner of the Hanoi-based company preferred the Spac route to the IPO, despite the numerous negative precedents in the electric car sector

by Alberto Annicchiarico

Listen to the audio version of the article

It certainly cannot be said that the debut at the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast was not tormented. Shares in the freshman traded through its merger with Spac Black Spade jumped 255% to $37 in Tuesday’s ready-to-go stock. The capitalization has exceeded 85 billion dollars, beyond the big German companies, double that of Ford and GM. In the following three sessions, however, the tide changed. Still in the red with heavy losses and collapsed value…

