Violation of conditions: house arrest over – crypto founder Bankman-Fried has to go to jail after all

The founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has to end his house arrest and go to jail instead. Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday dismissed bail and ordered the 31-year-old to leave his parents’ home in California and be held in custody in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bankman-Fried is said to have tried to intimidate witnesses, the court in New York said on Friday.

“He’s pushed the limit over and over again and I’m withdrawing the bail option,” Kaplan said in announcing his decision, according to US media reports.

The court artist captured the scene of Sam Bankman-Fried being taken away in handcuffs

The judge also denied a defense motion to stay Bankman-Fried’s detention pending an appeal. Instead, Bankman-Fried was taken away in handcuffs following the hearing. The US authorities accuse him of “fraud of epic proportions” and money laundering. Former billionaire Bankman-Fried faces 13 counts, including fraud and conspiracy. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 2nd.

The entrepreneur was arrested on December 12, 2022 at the instigation of the US judicial authorities in the Bahamas. FTX had its headquarters there. Before the collapse, these were one of the largest trading centers for so-called cryptocurrencies such as the digital money Bitcoin.

