The United States is once again shaken by an act of violence at a school. A heavily armed 28-year-old woman shot and killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said. The shooter, armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol, was eventually shot dead by police officers who arrived. US President Joe Biden was shocked and called for stricter gun laws.

Police say they were alerted at 10:13 a.m. local time to a gun attack at The Covenant School, a Christian private school in Nashville. Arriving officers began clearing the ground floor of the building and then heard gunfire from the first floor, police spokesman Don Aaron said. There, the police met the attacker and shot her dead in a firefight.

“At 10:27 the gunman was dead,” Aaron said. A police officer suffered a hand injury during the operation. The 28-year-old killed three children between the ages of eight and nine and three adults between the ages of 60 and 61. One of the victims was apparently the headmistress.

During the attack, a teacher managed to call her daughter. “She told me she was hiding in a closet and there was shooting everywhere,” her daughter Avery Myrick told WSMV4. Frightened parents flocked to Covenant School after the attack, looking for their children, who had been taken to safety in a church.

The motive of the perpetrator remained initially unclear. According to police, it was a 28-year-old woman and trans person named Audrey Hale. Nashville Police Commissioner John Drake said she may have harbored resentment against the school she once attended.

A “manifesto” was discovered during a search of her house, according to which the 28-year-old apparently wanted to attack other targets. A plan showing the entrances to the school was also found, as well as various documents, Drake said. The finds could indicate that the act had been planned for a long time.

President Biden thanked the police for their quick intervention, but at the same time lamented the large number of gun attacks in the United States. “It’s just sick,” Biden said at the White House. “It’s tearing apart our communities, it’s tearing apart the soul of this nation.” As after previous gun attacks, the President called for tightening of gun laws.

His spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called on opposition Republicans to give up their opposition to a ban on semi-automatic rifles. “We have to do something.”

Fatal gun attacks are a regular occurrence in the United States. Schools are also often affected. Last May, an 18-year-old shot dead 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the small Texas town of Uvalde. After the Uvalde bloodbath, Biden’s Democrats and Congressional Republicans were only able to agree on minimal tightening of gun laws.

Gun law is a highly controversial issue in the United States. In the country, which has a constitutional right to own guns, there are an estimated 393 million publicly owned firearms. That means 120 firearms for every 100 residents.

According to the specialized website Gun Violence Archive, more than 20,200 people were killed by guns in the United States last year, not including suicides. Attempts to tighten gun laws repeatedly failed due to opposition from Republicans and the powerful gun lobby.

