A woman killed three children and three adults in a gun attack at a Tennessee elementary school. The gunman, who was armed with at least two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol, was shot dead by arriving police officers, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said Monday. According to police, the woman is a 28-year-old from Nashville. Information about her motive was not initially given.

Police spokesman Aaron initially said the attacker was believed to be a teenager, but the exact identity was not yet clear. A short time later, the police published the woman’s age on Twitter. The adult victims are school staff.

Police were reportedly alerted at 10:13 a.m. local time to a gun attack at The Covenant School, a Christian private school in Nashville. Arriving officers began clearing the ground floor of the building and then, Aaron said, heard shots fired from the first floor. There the police met the attacker and shot her. “At 10:27 the shooter was dead,” Aaron said. A police officer suffered a hand injury during the operation.

The White House expressed shock at the attack. US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and called for gun laws to be tightened. As Biden has been demanding for a long time, semi-automatic rifles should be banned. “We have to do something,” said Jean-Pierre, calling on opposition Republicans to give up their opposition to stricter gun laws.

Fatal gun attacks are a regular occurrence in the United States. Schools are also often affected. Last May, an 18-year-old shot dead 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the small Texas town of Uvalde. After the Uvalde bloodbath, Biden’s Democrats and Congressional Republicans were only able to agree on minimal tightening of gun laws.

In the United States, where gun ownership is enshrined in the Constitution, it is estimated that there are more than 393 million firearms in the possession of the general public. That’s 120 firearms for every 100 residents. According to the specialized website Gun Violence Archive, more than 20,200 people were killed by firearms last year, not including suicides.

