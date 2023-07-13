Home » Violence – Interior Minister wants to crack down on outdoor pools
Violence – Interior Minister wants to crack down on outdoor pools

Violence – Interior Minister wants to crack down on outdoor pools

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has sharply condemned the escalation of violence in outdoor pools. The rules of the rule of law would have to be enforced in the bathing establishments, a spokesman said when asked by “Bild” (Friday edition).

But it also applies: “The specific measures are the responsibility (…) of the police forces of the federal states.” The minister regularly exchanges views with the interior ministers and interior senators of the federal states on current developments in the crime situation and possible action that needs to be taken.

