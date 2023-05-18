Violence – Ratingen: the condition of seriously injured emergency services continues to be critical

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – After the explosion in a high-rise building in Ratingen last Thursday, the state of health of the seriously injured emergency services is still critical. “A police officer and a rescue worker are still in mortal danger and are in an artificial coma with serious injuries,” said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“Other police and emergency services are currently being treated in the intensive care unit. The recovery process is expected to take a very long time for some,” said Reul. Reul continued on the possible motive of the alleged perpetrator: “Perhaps we will not be able to answer the question of why at the end of the investigation. However, it is already apparent that the alleged perpetrator had apparently made preparations to insidiously kill people hurt or even kill. That’s why it’s now being investigated for attempted murder,” said Reul. Last week there was a devastating attack on firefighters and police officers in a high-rise building in Ratingen. A man had sprayed the emergency services with a flammable liquid after the apartment door had opened. The emergency services had been called to the apartment because a helpless person was supposed to be there – and were then completely surprised by the fire attack.

HOME PAGE