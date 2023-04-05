Home Business Violetta Caprotti and those 50 million requested by the tax authorities. But the English shield snaps
Violetta Caprotti and those 50 million requested by the tax authorities. But the English shield snaps

Esselunga, the Italy-England dispute over the Caprottis breaks out

Between the heir of the founder of long S Bernardo Caprotti and the IRS litigation has erupted relating to alleged unpaid taxes by Violettathe daughter of the man responsible for the success of the dei brand supermarkets. Six and a half years after the disappearance of Bernardo Caprotti, – we read in Repubblica – the Guardia di Finanza has completed a long one investigation which concerns the taxes paid by his daughter Violetta, on the operations carried out to arrange the inherited company shares with the rest of the family. The investigation does not concern Esselunga, but one real estate companyLa Villata, which at the time of the entrepreneur’s disappearance – in September 2016 – was owner of some building hosting the stores. The verification ended in the last days of March and the financiers handed over the documentation to the Agency from the Come inassuming that Violet has avoided Of pay taxes for one fifty million of Euro.

Violettahowever – continues the Republic – resides in London and is subject to British taxation. Which on this point allows for reset taxes on inherited company shares, if sold at market value. The Guardia di Finanza, after having ascertained that the entrepreneur’s daughter actually resides all’esterohowever, disputes them a abuse of the treaty between Italy and the United Kingdom on double taxation. The reasoning of the financiers is based on the different value of the participation for the purposes of inheritance taxes that Violetta has paid in Italy, compared to that used in the UK for subsequent sale. Conversely the British authoritiesconsulted by Violetta’s lawyers to provide proof of residence and the tax collection records of the taxes paid since her move to today, they have nothing and plead and let it be known that they are ready to settle the matter with Italy with the appropriate procedure provided by the bilateral treaties.

