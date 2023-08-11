Virgin Galactic flies its first tourists into space – DW – 08/11/2023

The private space company Virgin Galactic has taken tourists into space for the first time. The spacecraft “VSS Unity” flew the 80-year-old Briton Jon Goodwin, the 46-year-old Keisha Schahaff from the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda and their 18-year-old daughter Anastatia Mayers to an altitude of 88 kilometers above the earth.

The space tourists could see the curvature of the earth and briefly enjoy weightlessness. Then it went back to the spaceport near the small town of Truth or Consequences in the US state of New Mexico, as shown by live video images.

Mission Galactic 02 was Virgin Galactic’s first flight with tourists on board. The company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, had already completed its first commercial flight at the end of June, taking two members of the Italian Air Force and an Italian researcher into space. The Italians made several brief attempts there.

Successful participation in a charity lottery

Keisha Schahaff had won two tickets for the space flight with Virgin Galactic in a lottery almost two years ago. At the time, Branson traveled to Antigua and Barbuda to personally inform them of their win. Schahaff took her daughter Anastatia, who is studying philosophy and physics in Scotland.

The Virgin Galactic spaceship on a research flight in space (archive image)Image: Virgin Galactic/AP/picture alliance

The third passenger on Thursday’s flight, Jon Goodwin, had bought a ticket some time ago. In 1972 he took part in the Olympic Games in Munich as a canoeist. In 2014 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He was now the second person in history with Parkinson’s to fly into space.

Where does space begin?

There is no binding international regulation as to where exactly space begins. The International Air Transport Association (FAI) and many other experts see 100 kilometers above the earth as the limit to space, other experts, organizations and governments see the limit as high as 80 kilometers. For comparison: The International Space Station (ISS) is located at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

The new space race

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Branson has been working with his company towards the start of commercial flight operations for around 20 years – also with repeated setbacks. At Virgin Galactic, a carrier aircraft first brings the “VSS Unity” to an altitude of around 15 kilometers. There, the spaceship, which looks like a private jet, disengages and flies further into space on its own.

A ticket costs $450,000

In July 2021, Richard Branson had personally participated in a space flight. After that, the company had to take a longer break for technical improvements. Founded in 2004, the company is now aiming for monthly flights into space. According to the company, the tickets cost around 450,000 US dollars (about 400,000 euros).

Virgin Galactic competes with Blue Origin, the company owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which has already sent 31 people into space on short suborbital flights. Since an accident in September 2022, however, his rocket has remained on the ground. SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is also involved in the conquest of space by private companies and also offers space travel to wealthy interested parties.

