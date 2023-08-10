Virgin Galactic Successfully Sends First Space Tourists to Space

Virgin Galactic, the US company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, successfully sent its first group of space tourists into space on Thursday, fulfilling a promise made two decades ago. The three passengers, Jon Goodwin, 80, Keisha Schahaff, 46, and their daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18, took off from New Mexico and reached an altitude of more than 80 km, which is considered the beginning of space according to the US military. The rocket-powered plane was released from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert and fired its rocket to reach the edge of space.

With this achievement, Virgin Galactic joins the space tourism business alongside Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company plans to offer monthly trips on its winged space plane.

Among the passengers was Jon Goodwin, an 80-year-old British Olympian who had faith that he would one day make this journey. Goodwin, who competed in canoeing at the 1972 Olympics and has Parkinson’s disease, sees himself as an inspiration to others and hopes to show that obstacles can be the beginning of new adventures. Goodwin initially purchased his ticket in 2005 for $200,000, but the current cost is $450,000.

Joining Goodwin on the flight were raffle winner Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old fitness coach from Antigua, and her 18-year-old daughter, Anastatia Mayers, who is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. The spaceplane, which glides to a space-shuttle-like landing, was piloted by two pilots and the company’s astronaut trainer.

This marked the seventh trip to space for Virgin Galactic since 2018, but the first to have ticketed passengers on board. Richard Branson himself was on the first voyage with a full-size crew in 2021. The company currently has about 800 people on its waiting list.

Virgin Galactic’s space rocket launches from an aircraft, unlike SpaceX and Blue Origin’s capsules, which launch from the ground. The spaceplane reaches an altitude of approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers), allowing passengers to unbuckle their seats and float in the cabin for a few minutes while enjoying panoramic views of Earth. Afterward, the space plane glides back home and lands on a runway.

Despite the risks associated with space travel, such as the 2014 incident in which Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane broke up during a test flight, killing a pilot, there continues to be a high demand for space tourism. The first space tourist went into orbit with the Russians in 2001, and since then, more adventure-seekers have been lining up for the experience.

