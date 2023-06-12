Home » Virginia Raggi tries to take advantage of Gay Pride but as Mayor she didn’t spin it
Virginia Raggi tries to take advantage of Gay Pride but as Mayor she didn't spin it

Virginia Raggi tries to take advantage of Gay Pride but as Mayor she didn't spin it

Virginia Raggi and the case of gay Pride: now she’s a champion but as a mayor…. The analysis

Virginia the crafty” it could be called but it is certainly not a novelty that many choices of the former mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, are dictated solely by small workshop calculations to gain the consensus of the moment. And the case of Gay Pride and, more generally, the issue of civil rights of the Lbgtq+ community.

In fact, since 2016, Raggi had not only never taken part in any event organized by the Lbgtq+ but had never even spun the Gay Pride in the Capital, provoking, at that time, many acrimonious controversies.

But a few days ago, when the Lazio Region through its governor Francesco Rocca withdrew support for the demonstration, Raggi immediately felt the irrepressible urge to show solidarity with the demonstrators.

READ ALSO: M5S, Conte chooses the Appendino as deputy? Taken out of Virginia Raggi

