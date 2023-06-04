Viruses and weapons: 007 shipwrecked, it’s increasingly yellow

The latest reconstructions offer disturbing spy movie scenarios

The plots of the spy story of Lake Maggiore they thicken day by day. The sinking (with four victims) of a boat full of Italian and Israeli secret service agents is certainly not an everyday occurrence, and the latest reconstructions offer disturbing spy movie scenarios. On board the sunken house boat there were also some men from the Aise as well as those from the Aisi and the Mossad. The birthday party of one of those present would not be the main reason for the trip (among other things, the survivors have all disappeared into thin air in a few hours). Claudio Carminati’s boat (the skipper, linked to a Russian woman who died in the shipwreck) had landed on Isola dei Pescatori in the morning, he explains Republic, which in recent months has been a regular destination for Russians who would invest significant sums in hotels and villas. According to this reconstruction, the mission could have involved suspicious capitals and perhaps it was already over at the time of the accident.

But there’s more. According to the Corriere della Sera in Piedmont and Lombardy there was an Israeli security mission conducted by the Mossad with the support of Italian intelligence. Code name of the operation would be “anti-proliferation” with the aim of stopping the 007 of one “Rogue state” of the Middle East region, unspecified. They would like to get their hands on machinery, technology and weapons. A twin operation, a few years ago, would have taken place in Switzerland to prevent the “rogue state” from getting their hands on equipment pharmaceuticals. The final destination was a vaccine research center, engaged in the development program of bacteriological toxins, writes the Corriere. A truly disturbing scenario.

