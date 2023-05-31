Vis Factor is born, the new strategic positioning and communication group

Communication, Vis Factor is born

Vis Factor is born, the new strategic positioning corporate groupinstitutional relations and media and integrated communication conceived and founded by Valentina Fontana and Tiberio Brunetti. The presentation was held on Tuesday 23 May in the fascinating Rome office in via della Scrofa, in the institutional heart of the capital.

The event brought together political figures, world of finance and institutions, journalists and entrepreneurs. The evening in the studio on the second floor of the historic Roman building was enlivened by the energy of Gianluigi Lembo, the Capri chansonnier and animator of Capri’s Anema e Core, and the biting satire of Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho, who through his cartoons has retraced the political news of the last few months.

Among the guests were the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri, the presidents of the Basilicata and Molise regions, Vito Bardi and Donato Toma. Among the various politicians and parliamentarians present, belonging to all political alignments: John Donzelli, Marco Furfaro, Giusy Versace, Piero De LucaLuca Sbardella, Benedetto Della Vedova, Matteo Gelmetti, Alessia Ambrosi, Ylenja Lucaselli, Guido Liris, Marco Scurria and Guerino Testa, Filippo Sensi, the former ministers Graziano Delrio and Alfonso Pecoraro Scanio, the former president of the Campania region Stefano Caldoro.

