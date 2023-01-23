Today Visa has signed a partnership with the Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, of which it is joining with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy, promoting innovation and the development of next generation of payment solutions.

“The payments landscape is constantly evolving and, when it comes to innovation, fintechs are always at the forefront,” comments Eva Ruiz, Head of Fintech Southern Europe at Visa. “Visa has long been active in the fintech landscape with a number of programs that support their growth and with an “open” approach to our network that allows them to take advantage of Visa’s global scale, technologies and security performance.

The partnership with Fintech District will allow us to further expand our network in Italy, giving us the opportunity to collaborate with numerous leading companies in the Italian fintech scene and to do our part to contribute to the growth of the sector”.

“There are over 250 fintech companies in our community and some of these have distinguished themselves in the world of payments in recent years by proposing new models that have literally revolutionized the market. Our goal is to encourage dialogue for the creation of Open Innovation projects, the collaboration between fintech and incumbent is in fact confirmed as the key to the evolution of financial services”, comments Clelia Tosi, Head of Fintech District.

Among the initiatives, we can mention the “Fintech Fast Track” program, which has so far helped a hundred European fintechs to access the payment system as direct participants.

Another important initiative is the Fintech Partner Connect, a program that provides financial institutions and merchants with a suite of advanced features, combining Visa expertise and solutions with those of carefully selected fintech partners.

Visa’s commitment demonstrates the company’s willingness to provide the fintech industry with agile and innovative payment solutions in an increasingly digital environment.