Monetary policy “is done meeting-by-meeting on the basis of the data available.

Uncertainty is so high, and doubled by financial uncertainties, that we have to be very cautious and we can’t start making predictions about what will happen in a few weeks. I believe that prudence and attention to the sequence and size of rate hikes must be maintained”. This was stated by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, in his reply to the deputies of the Finance Commission of the Chamber.

“It is true that we raised rates but they were at extremely low levels to combat the risk of deflation – he explained – First there was a phase of normalization and now we are in a restrictive phase, but we still have real rates at a level reasonable”.

Analyzing the effects of the higher cost of money, Visco said that “the effects of interest rates on banks were very negative before, when they were low, and now they can start to put things right thanks to interest margins and have peace of mind on their balance sheets ”, while “financial education is very important on mortgages, in order to understand all types of rates and risks, and on the banks’ side we need transparency, correctness and explaining things well”.

Speaking of the instabilities of recent days, he said that “banks are very delicate things”. On the rescue of Credit Suisse, with the zeroing of the AT1 bonds, he underlined that “not to enter into their decisions (of the Swiss authorities), but it would not have been possible for us to reverse the sequence, even if the write-off clause was in the conditions of the instruments”. “With us – he added – the hierarchy is very clear: first the shares, then the CoCos, bonds, deposits”.

“Supervision has had flaws but quick decisions have been made, especially in the USA” and “I believe that if we in Europe had a crisis” for “small and medium-sized banks we would not have an immediate intervention tool” as “I have been saying for years” .

the cases of Credit Suisse "are an important lesson".